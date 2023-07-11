Bears Are Back On The Defensive As The9 Limited (NCTY) swung 25.38%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.98M, closed the last trade at $0.96 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 25.38% during that session. The NCTY stock price is -127.08% off its 52-week high price of $2.18 and 53.12% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 193.36K shares.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Sporting 25.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the NCTY stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 1.54%. Year-to-date, The9 Limited shares have moved 68.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) have changed 36.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 93130.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 58.02% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.25% over the past 5 years.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.