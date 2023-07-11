Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Gained 9.30% In One Month

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22B, closed the last trade at $15.99 per share which meant it gained $0.99 on the day or 6.60% during that session. The AVDL stock price is -3.31% off its 52-week high price of $16.52 and 75.17% above the 52-week low of $3.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 986.58K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Sporting 6.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the AVDL stock price touched $15.99 or saw a rise of 2.5%. Year-to-date, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares have moved 123.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have changed 9.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -62.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.7% from current levels.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 129.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.48%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.60% and -9.10% for the next quarter.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $320k for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -73.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.17% with a share float percentage of 47.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 6.83 million shares worth more than $62.53 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 8.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, with the holding of over 5.74 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.6 million and represent 7.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $1.72 million while later fund manager owns 40528.0 shares of worth $0.4 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.