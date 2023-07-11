Analysts Are Recommending Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) As A Buy Candidate

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $343.51M, closed the last trade at $2.45 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.81% during that session. The XERS stock price is -25.31% off its 52-week high price of $3.07 and 60.41% above the 52-week low of $0.97. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Sporting 3.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the XERS stock price touched $2.45 or saw a rise of 6.49%. Year-to-date, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares have moved 84.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) have changed -15.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -144.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.27% from current levels.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 137.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.41%, compared to 12.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.30% over the past 5 years.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.72% with a share float percentage of 43.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with over 8.64 million shares worth more than $14.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC held 6.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.41 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.71 million and represent 6.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.99% shares in the company for having 4.11 million shares of worth $5.46 million while later fund manager owns 2.92 million shares of worth $4.03 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.