An In-Depth Look At Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY)

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $245.49M, closed the recent trade at $5.80 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 2.65% during that session. The INZY stock price is -24.83% off its 52-week high price of $7.24 and 82.93% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 569.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Sporting 2.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the INZY stock price touched $5.80 or saw a rise of 1.69%. Year-to-date, Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares have moved 452.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) have changed -2.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.16% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -589.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -89.66% from the levels at last check today.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 211.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.49%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.80% and -18.40% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 26.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.40%.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.46% with a share float percentage of 79.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inozyme Pharma Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 4.27 million shares worth more than $24.7 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 9.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc., with the holding of over 3.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.16 million and represent 8.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 0.84 million shares of worth $4.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.64 million shares of worth $3.71 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.