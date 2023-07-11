An Analysis Of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stock

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 2.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.04B, closed the last trade at $35.26 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 1.97% during that session. The TCOM stock price is -13.93% off its 52-week high price of $40.17 and 45.41% above the 52-week low of $19.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 7 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 36 have rated it as a Hold, with 28 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.5.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Sporting 1.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the TCOM stock price touched $35.26 or saw a rise of 1.34%. Year-to-date, Trip.com Group Limited shares have moved 2.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have changed 2.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $345.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $278.55 while the price target rests at a high of $413.56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1072.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -689.99% from current levels.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trip.com Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 531.03%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,350.00% and 152.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 102.30%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.49 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.76 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $502.89 million and $1.01 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 195.80% for the current quarter and 74.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.70% over the past 5 years.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.42% with a share float percentage of 53.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trip.com Group Limited having a total of 568 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 30.79 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 4.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 30.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.16 billion and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 7.39 million shares of worth $271.81 million while later fund manager owns 7.02 million shares of worth $257.97 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.