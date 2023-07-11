A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.23B, closed the recent trade at $18.94 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.66% during that session. The HR stock price is -42.29% off its 52-week high price of $26.95 and 6.71% above the 52-week low of $17.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) trade information

Sporting 0.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the HR stock price touched $18.94 or saw a rise of 3.02%. Year-to-date, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares have moved -1.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have changed -3.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -32.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.32% from the levels at last check today.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.96%, compared to -5.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -425.00% and -250.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $331.31 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $334.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $141 million and $298.93 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 135.00% for the current quarter and 11.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.10% over the past 5 years.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.24 at a share yield of 6.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.31% with a share float percentage of 102.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated having a total of 591 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cohen & Steers Inc. with over 59.3 million shares worth more than $1.12 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Cohen & Steers Inc. held 15.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 55.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 14.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 16.97 million shares of worth $321.38 million while later fund manager owns 11.85 million shares of worth $224.41 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.