A Detailed Analysis Of MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU)

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.29B, closed the recent trade at $20.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.12% during that session. The MDU stock price is -7.57% off its 52-week high price of $22.32 and 13.3% above the 52-week low of $17.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 million shares.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) trade information

Sporting -0.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the MDU stock price touched $20.75 or saw a rise of 1.57%. Year-to-date, MDU Resources Group Inc. shares have moved -0.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) have changed -0.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MDU Resources Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.48%, compared to -4.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.40% and -38.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.49 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.72 billion and $1.98 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.20% for the current quarter and -48.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -3.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.10%.

MDU Dividends

MDU Resources Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.89 at a share yield of 4.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.