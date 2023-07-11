374Water Inc. (SCWO)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $241.63M, closed the last trade at $1.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -13.30% during that session. The SCWO stock price is -193.75% off its 52-week high price of $5.17 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 410.91K shares.

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) trade information

Sporting -13.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the SCWO stock price touched $1.76 or saw a rise of 28.16%. Year-to-date, 374Water Inc. shares have moved -38.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) have changed -45.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

374Water Inc. (SCWO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -32.05% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.50% over the past 5 years.

SCWO Dividends

374Water Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.12% with a share float percentage of 13.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 374Water Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.65 million shares worth more than $12.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 1.62 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.65 million and represent 1.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.34% shares in the company for having 1.7 million shares of worth $4.86 million while later fund manager owns 36898.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.