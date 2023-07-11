2.47% Gain Drives Copart Inc. (CPRT) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 2.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.51B, closed the last trade at $90.29 per share which meant it gained $2.18 on the day or 2.47% during that session. The CPRT stock price is -1.43% off its 52-week high price of $91.58 and 42.1% above the 52-week low of $52.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Copart Inc. (CPRT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) trade information

Sporting 2.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the CPRT stock price touched $90.29 or saw a rise of 0.85%. Year-to-date, Copart Inc. shares have moved 48.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have changed 4.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $90.29. The projected low price target is $79.00 while the price target rests at a high of $95.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.5% from current levels.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Copart Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 49.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.97%, compared to 17.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 16.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.30%.

CPRT Dividends

Copart Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 05 and September 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.39% with a share float percentage of 92.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Copart Inc. having a total of 1,231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.43 million shares worth more than $3.64 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 38.51 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.9 billion and represent 8.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 13.02 million shares of worth $792.76 million while later fund manager owns 13.03 million shares of worth $867.95 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.