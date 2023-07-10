XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Is A Buy According To Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has a beta value of 3.14 and has seen 13.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.77B, closed the last trade at $14.16 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.14% during that session. The XPEV stock price is -137.01% off its 52-week high price of $33.56 and 56.36% above the 52-week low of $6.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 39 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Sporting 0.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the XPEV stock price touched $14.16 or saw a rise of 7.09%. Year-to-date, XPeng Inc. shares have moved 42.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have changed 63.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.24 while the price target rests at a high of $115.94. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -718.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.69% from current levels.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XPeng Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.40%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 39.50% and 34.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $646.85 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.03 billion and $1 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -37.40% for the current quarter and 45.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -80.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.74%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.72% with a share float percentage of 22.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPeng Inc. having a total of 355 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fifthdelta Ltd with over 12.24 million shares worth more than $135.94 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Fifthdelta Ltd held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 12.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.56 million and represent 1.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 6.93 million shares of worth $68.89 million while later fund manager owns 3.01 million shares of worth $32.02 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.