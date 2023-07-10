Why Should You Add Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) To Your Portfolio?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2.39 and has seen 44.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.53B, closed the last trade at $19.04 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 0.95% during that session. The CCL stock price is -2.68% off its 52-week high price of $19.55 and 67.91% above the 52-week low of $6.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 68.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 41.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.75.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Sporting 0.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the CCL stock price touched $19.04 or saw a rise of 2.61%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corporation & plc shares have moved 136.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) have changed 49.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 121.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.09, which means that the shares’ value could drop -18.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.24% from current levels.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carnival Corporation & plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 117.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.93%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 229.30% and 90.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 74.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.67 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.9 billion and $3.84 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.20% for the current quarter and 36.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.00% over the past 5 years.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.35% with a share float percentage of 58.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corporation & plc having a total of 941 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 113.35 million shares worth more than $1.15 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 62.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $631.7 million and represent 5.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 30.45 million shares of worth $245.44 million while later fund manager owns 23.29 million shares of worth $187.69 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.