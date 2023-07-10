Why Should We Buy GameStop Corp. (GME) Stock?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has a beta value of -0.24 and has seen 2.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.96B, closed the last trade at $22.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.53% during that session. The GME stock price is -111.32% off its 52-week high price of $47.99 and 32.14% above the 52-week low of $15.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GameStop Corp. (GME) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Sporting -0.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the GME stock price touched $22.71 or saw a rise of 9.63%. Year-to-date, GameStop Corp. shares have moved 23.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have changed -8.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 55.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.10, which means that the shares’ value could drop -73.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.20 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 11.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 72.7% from current levels.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GameStop Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.76%, compared to 23.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.70% over the past 5 years.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.