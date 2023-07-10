Why Should We Buy Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Stock?

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) has a beta value of 3.63 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $401.52M, closed the recent trade at $5.95 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 2.22% during that session. The KODK stock price is -21.68% off its 52-week high price of $7.24 and 53.28% above the 52-week low of $2.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 613.04K shares.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Sporting 2.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the KODK stock price touched $5.95 or saw a rise of 2.62%. Year-to-date, Eastman Kodak Company shares have moved 95.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) have changed 13.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -495.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 83.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 83.19% from the levels at last check today.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 80.83% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -41.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -12.00%.

KODK Dividends

Eastman Kodak Company is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.