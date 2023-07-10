Why Buy Stock In ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA)?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 1.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.90M, closed the recent trade at $0.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -6.85% during that session. The ZVSA stock price is -10316.67% off its 52-week high price of $25.00 and 4.17% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.39 million shares.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Sporting -6.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the ZVSA stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 27.05%. Year-to-date, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -84.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) have changed -36.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.06% over the past 6 months.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.08% with a share float percentage of 13.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $24998.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 0.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16894.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4081.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.