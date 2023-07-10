Why Acquire Shares Of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)?

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.94M, closed the recent trade at $2.47 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 6.88% during that session. The EVLO stock price is -2563.97% off its 52-week high price of $65.80 and 80.16% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 576.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.3.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Sporting 6.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the EVLO stock price touched $2.47 or saw a rise of 29.23%. Year-to-date, Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -92.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have changed 17.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 89990.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1519.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -709.72% from the levels at last check today.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -90.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.36%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.80% and 41.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.20% over the past 5 years.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 2.52 million shares worth more than $9.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 2.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 0.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 million and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.