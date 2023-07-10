When Will Neonode Inc. (NEON) Be Worth Investing In?

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $122.92M, closed the recent trade at $4.86 per share which meant it lost -$2.47 on the day or -33.63% during that session. The NEON stock price is -203.5% off its 52-week high price of $14.75 and 32.1% above the 52-week low of $3.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 48110.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.29K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neonode Inc. (NEON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) trade information

Sporting -33.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the NEON stock price touched $4.86 or saw a rise of 41.02%. Year-to-date, Neonode Inc. shares have moved -11.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -39.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) have changed -40.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -74.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -74.9% from the levels at last check today.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.72% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.27 million and $1.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.90% for the current quarter and 64.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 33.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

NEON Dividends

Neonode Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.11% with a share float percentage of 4.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neonode Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.79 million and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 86223.0 shares of worth $0.47 million while later fund manager owns 49798.0 shares of worth $0.4 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.