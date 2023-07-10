When Does Geron Corporation (GERN) Become A Good Investment?

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 3.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.60B, closed the last trade at $3.14 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The GERN stock price is -22.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.84 and 45.86% above the 52-week low of $1.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Geron Corporation (GERN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the GERN stock price touched $3.14 or saw a rise of 5.14%. Year-to-date, Geron Corporation shares have moved 29.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have changed -12.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -91.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -27.39% from current levels.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Geron Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.70%, compared to 11.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -5.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.85% with a share float percentage of 44.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Geron Corporation having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 31.54 million shares worth more than $68.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 6.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 31.5 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.35 million and represent 6.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 11.61 million shares of worth $28.1 million while later fund manager owns 10.86 million shares of worth $30.2 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.