What Is So Great About Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.63B, closed the recent trade at $130.84 per share which meant it gained $18.3 on the day or 16.26% during that session. The HELE stock price is -20.05% off its 52-week high price of $157.07 and 37.99% above the 52-week low of $81.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 523.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) trade information

Sporting 16.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the HELE stock price touched $130.84 or saw a rise of 2.34%. Year-to-date, Helen of Troy Limited shares have moved 17.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have changed 28.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.62.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Helen of Troy Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.88%, compared to -10.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -34.00% and -26.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $465.36 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $493.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2023. Year-ago sales stood $508.08 million and $518.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.40% for the current quarter and -4.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -35.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

HELE Dividends

Helen of Troy Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.