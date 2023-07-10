Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) Lower

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $219.29M, closed the recent trade at $5.44 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 3.59% during that session. The ELVA stock price is -1.1% off its 52-week high price of $5.50 and 45.59% above the 52-week low of $2.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.18K shares.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) trade information

Sporting 3.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the ELVA stock price touched $5.44 or saw a rise of 1.09%. Year-to-date, Electrovaya Inc. shares have moved 46.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) have changed 58.70%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.05 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -157.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -121.51% from the levels at last check today.

Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 40.17% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.30% over the past 5 years.

ELVA Dividends

Electrovaya Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are SVB Wealth LLC with over 4000.0 shares worth more than $21000.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, SVB Wealth LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.