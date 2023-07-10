Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Has Risen 8.67%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) has a beta value of -0.95 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $374.99M, closed the recent trade at $4.26 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 8.67% during that session. The WVE stock price is -67.14% off its 52-week high price of $7.12 and 45.54% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 431.53K shares.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

Sporting 8.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the WVE stock price touched $4.26. Year-to-date, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares have moved -39.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) have changed 3.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.00%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.80% and 21.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 951.50%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.94 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $375k and $285k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2,017.30% for the current quarter and 2,907.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.80% over the past 5 years.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.21% with a share float percentage of 93.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wave Life Sciences Ltd. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 17.2 million shares worth more than $74.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 17.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is M28 Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 6.95 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.09 million and represent 7.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.66% shares in the company for having 3.59 million shares of worth $17.68 million while later fund manager owns 1.48 million shares of worth $6.21 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.