Waterdrop Inc. Shares Are Up 49.64% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) has a beta value of -1.03 and has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $729.10M, closed the last trade at $2.05 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 7.33% during that session. The WDH stock price is -63.9% off its 52-week high price of $3.36 and 52.68% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 719.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Sporting 7.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the WDH stock price touched $2.05 or saw a rise of 4.65%. Year-to-date, Waterdrop Inc. shares have moved -38.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) have changed -13.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.69 while the price target rests at a high of $22.89. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1016.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -958.05% from current levels.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.88% over the past 6 months, compared to 18.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $97.33 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $104.72 million and $96.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.10% for the current quarter and 16.60% for the next.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.87% with a share float percentage of 3.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waterdrop Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 3.32 million shares worth more than $9.92 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 1.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orland Properties Ltd., with the holding of over 2.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.66 million and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 49308.0 shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 57520.0 shares of worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.