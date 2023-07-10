Wall Street Was Disappointed By Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST)’s -12.21% Stock Price Decline

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $270.38M, closed the recent trade at $3.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -12.21% during that session. The PRST stock price is -178.07% off its 52-week high price of $10.40 and 67.11% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

Sporting -12.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the PRST stock price touched $3.74 or saw a rise of 34.84%. Year-to-date, Presto Automation Inc. shares have moved 63.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) have changed 7.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.69% from the levels at last check today.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 61.90% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

PRST Dividends

Presto Automation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.85% with a share float percentage of 52.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Presto Automation Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 2.45 million shares worth more than $8.94 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 4.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schechter Investment Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 1.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.36 million and represent 2.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 55454.0 shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 14322.0 shares of worth $52276.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.