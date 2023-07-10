Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.58M, closed the recent trade at $0.74 per share which meant -0.41% during that session. The TUP stock price is -1637.84% off its 52-week high price of $12.86 and 10.81% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 million shares.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Sporting -0.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the TUP stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 10.66%. Year-to-date, Tupperware Brands Corporation shares have moved -82.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) have changed -23.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.46.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tupperware Brands Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.74%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -125.00% and -73.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $237.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $288.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $348.1 million and $340.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -31.70% for the current quarter and -15.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 38.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 10 and July 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.56% with a share float percentage of 74.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tupperware Brands Corporation having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.89 million shares worth more than $7.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.46 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.15 million and represent 5.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 1.33 million shares of worth $5.49 million while later fund manager owns 1.28 million shares of worth $5.26 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.