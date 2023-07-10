Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 3.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $983.93M, closed the last trade at $25.53 per share which meant it gained $1.66 on the day or 6.95% during that session. The TRUP stock price is -223.11% off its 52-week high price of $82.49 and 27.73% above the 52-week low of $18.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) trade information

Sporting 6.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the TRUP stock price touched $25.53 or saw a rise of 8.43%. Year-to-date, Trupanion Inc. shares have moved -46.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have changed 19.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -95.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.08% from current levels.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trupanion Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.27%, compared to -5.20% for the industry.

TRUP Dividends

Trupanion Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.02% with a share float percentage of 114.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trupanion Inc. having a total of 303 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.67 million shares worth more than $243.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 13.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.03 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $173.02 million and represent 9.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.93% shares in the company for having 3.27 million shares of worth $155.46 million while later fund manager owns 2.67 million shares of worth $158.54 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.48% of company’s outstanding stock.