Talaris Therapeutics Inc. Shares Are Up 7.43% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $128.49M, closed the recent trade at $3.18 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.63% during that session. The TALS stock price is -64.47% off its 52-week high price of $5.23 and 72.01% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 643.91K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) trade information

Sporting 0.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the TALS stock price touched $3.18 or saw a rise of 3.34%. Year-to-date, Talaris Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 211.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) have changed 28.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -57.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -57.23% from the levels at last check today.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 174.14% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.80% for the industry.

TALS Dividends

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.35% with a share float percentage of 88.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Talaris Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 8.09 million shares worth more than $15.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackstone Inc held 19.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P., with the holding of over 3.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.18 million and represent 7.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.72% shares in the company for having 1.56 million shares of worth $1.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $0.78 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.