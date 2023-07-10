Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.88M, closed the recent trade at $8.24 per share which meant it gained $1.21 on the day or 17.28% during that session. The SDIG stock price is -359.95% off its 52-week high price of $37.90 and 56.55% above the 52-week low of $3.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 262.96K shares.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Sporting 17.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the SDIG stock price touched $8.24 or saw a fall of -1.48%. Year-to-date, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares have moved 72.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 97.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) have changed 63.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.08, which means that the shares’ value could drop -101.96% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.23. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 0.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 75.73% from the levels at last check today.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 97.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.81%, compared to 18.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.10% and 86.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.42 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $29.18 million and $26.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -23.20% for the current quarter and -0.90% for the next.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 60070.0 shares worth more than $0.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with the holding of over 26050.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.