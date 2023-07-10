Shineco Inc. (SISI) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 20.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.50M, closed the recent trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 28.00% during that session. The SISI stock price is -753.66% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 26.83% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 76.18K shares.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

Sporting 28.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the SISI stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 40.82%. Year-to-date, Shineco Inc. shares have moved -82.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) have changed -21.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 15870.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Shineco Inc. (SISI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.74% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.00% over the past 5 years.

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.77% with a share float percentage of 0.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shineco Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 95462.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59186.0 and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.