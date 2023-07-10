Shares Of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Decreased By -28.23% In A Month

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 2.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.86B, closed the last trade at $25.47 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 0.55% during that session. The HCP stock price is -74.09% off its 52-week high price of $44.34 and 15.59% above the 52-week low of $21.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Sporting 0.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the HCP stock price touched $25.47 or saw a rise of 4.89%. Year-to-date, HashiCorp Inc. shares have moved -6.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) have changed -28.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -64.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.08% from current levels.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HashiCorp Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.09%, compared to 18.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.80% and 69.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.30%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $138.23 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $141.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2023.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.58% with a share float percentage of 76.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HashiCorp Inc. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 11.2 million shares worth more than $328.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 11.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 8.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.54 million and represent 8.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.63% shares in the company for having 4.44 million shares of worth $121.37 million while later fund manager owns 3.01 million shares of worth $82.15 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.14% of company’s outstanding stock.