Shares Of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) Loss -14.65% In A Month

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.40M, closed the last trade at $0.40 per share which meant -0.47% during that session. The VINE stock price is -830.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.72 and 47.5% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) trade information

Sporting -0.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the VINE stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 51.22%. Year-to-date, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. shares have moved -58.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 74.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) have changed -14.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 30450.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.68% over the past 6 months.

VINE Dividends

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.97% with a share float percentage of 14.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fresh Vine Wine Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CSS LLC with over 1.02 million shares worth more than $0.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, CSS LLC held 6.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 25000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12247.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 25000.0 shares of worth $24472.0 while later fund manager owns 20569.0 shares of worth $21391.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.