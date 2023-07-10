Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.67M, closed the recent trade at $0.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.03% during that session. The PBTS stock price is -10593.55% off its 52-week high price of $66.30 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 577.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Sporting -2.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the PBTS stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 34.34%. Year-to-date, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares have moved -79.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) have changed -63.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $210.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.7% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $210.00 while the price target rests at a high of $210.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33770.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33770.97% from the levels at last check today.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.27% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.60% over the past 5 years.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 9039.0 shares worth more than $5574.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 3646.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2248.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.