Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 7.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.60B, closed the last trade at $27.45 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 0.92% during that session. The PINS stock price is -6.63% off its 52-week high price of $29.27 and 38.91% above the 52-week low of $16.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 19 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Sporting 0.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the PINS stock price touched $27.45 or saw a rise of 2.17%. Year-to-date, Pinterest Inc. shares have moved 13.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have changed 11.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $39.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.78% from current levels.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinterest Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.42%, compared to 18.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.90%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $695.48 million for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of $735.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $665.93 million and $666.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.40% for the current quarter and 10.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -128.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.48%.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.51% with a share float percentage of 96.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinterest Inc. having a total of 955 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 55.48 million shares worth more than $1.51 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 33.93 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $925.28 million and represent 5.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 17.85 million shares of worth $433.38 million while later fund manager owns 13.66 million shares of worth $331.72 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.