Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $537.91M, closed the recent trade at $3.94 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 4.82% during that session. The ORGN stock price is -88.32% off its 52-week high price of $7.42 and 7.61% above the 52-week low of $3.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Sporting 4.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the ORGN stock price touched $3.94 or saw a rise of 8.37%. Year-to-date, Origin Materials Inc. shares have moved -14.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) have changed -18.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.52.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Origin Materials Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -175.00%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -136.40% and -383.30% for the next quarter.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.03 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.42% with a share float percentage of 42.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Origin Materials Inc. having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.38 million shares worth more than $31.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with the holding of over 6.62 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.25 million and represent 4.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 3.0 million shares of worth $13.81 million while later fund manager owns 2.3 million shares of worth $11.05 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.