Nano Dimension Ltd. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $731.81M, closed the recent trade at $3.06 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.32% during that session. The NNDM stock price is -22.22% off its 52-week high price of $3.74 and 32.68% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Sporting 1.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the NNDM stock price touched $3.06 or saw a rise of 0.65%. Year-to-date, Nano Dimension Ltd. shares have moved 33.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) have changed 28.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -226.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -226.8% from the levels at last check today.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 20.47% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.60% over the past 5 years.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 30 and September 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.52% with a share float percentage of 29.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano Dimension Ltd. having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Murchinson Ltd. with over 14.51 million shares worth more than $41.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Murchinson Ltd. held 6.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Anson Funds Management LP, with the holding of over 13.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.41 million and represent 6.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.39% shares in the company for having 5.07 million shares of worth $14.66 million while later fund manager owns 2.5 million shares of worth $7.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.