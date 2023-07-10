MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -6.47%

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.20M, closed the recent trade at $1.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -6.47% during that session. The MYMD stock price is -464.22% off its 52-week high price of $6.15 and 17.43% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 474.27K shares.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information

Sporting -6.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the MYMD stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 29.22%. Year-to-date, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -5.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) have changed -34.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.35.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.12% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 73.50% over the past 5 years.

MYMD Dividends

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.