Mobilicom Limited (MOB) Slumps 84.67%, A Gain For Bears

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) has seen 73.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.29M, closed the recent trade at $2.77 per share which meant it gained $1.27 on the day or 84.67% during that session. The MOB stock price is -140.43% off its 52-week high price of $6.66 and 68.23% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39060.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 77.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mobilicom Limited (MOB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) trade information

Sporting 84.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the MOB stock price touched $2.77 or saw a rise of 16.82%. Year-to-date, Mobilicom Limited shares have moved 185.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 81.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) have changed 89.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 87930.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.64% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -98.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -98.56% from the levels at last check today.

Mobilicom Limited (MOB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 177.03% over the past 6 months.

MOB Dividends

Mobilicom Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.68% with a share float percentage of 17.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mobilicom Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.43 million shares worth more than $0.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 8.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., with the holding of over 0.21 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.29 million and represent 4.28% of shares outstanding.