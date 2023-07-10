Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.50M, closed the recent trade at $0.80 per share which meant 0.41% during that session. The LIZI stock price is -135.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 52.5% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 355.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the LIZI stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 12.85%. Year-to-date, Lizhi Inc. shares have moved 26.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) have changed -7.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.40 while the price target rests at a high of $1.40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -75.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -75.0% from the levels at last check today.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.54% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.40%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.80% over the past 5 years.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.21% with a share float percentage of 20.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lizhi Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.