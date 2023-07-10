Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX: LSF) Surprises Wall Street With 17.07% Stock Price Gain

Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX:LSF) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 3.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.80M, closed the recent trade at $0.96 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 17.07% during that session. The LSF stock price is -204.17% off its 52-week high price of $2.92 and 32.29% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14440.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX:LSF) trade information

Sporting 17.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the LSF stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 33.33%. Year-to-date, Laird Superfood Inc. shares have moved 14.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX:LSF) have changed 15.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 59370.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -212.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -108.33% from the levels at last check today.

Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Laird Superfood Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.21%, compared to 8.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.40% and 47.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.58 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $8.67 million and $9.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.10% for the current quarter and 11.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -66.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

LSF Dividends

Laird Superfood Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 08 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX:LSF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.74% with a share float percentage of 19.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Laird Superfood Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 0.41 million shares worth more than $0.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 4.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Evolution Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 1.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Consumer Staples and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.39% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.45% of company’s outstanding stock.