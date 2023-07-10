IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) Forecast To Gain 0.2% To Hit Consensus Price Target

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 2.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.48B, closed the recent trade at $39.92 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.30% during that session. The ISEE stock price is 0.15% off its 52-week high price of $39.86 and 76.48% above the 52-week low of $9.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.5.

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) trade information

Sporting 0.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the ISEE stock price touched $39.92 or saw a rise of 0.13%. Year-to-date, IVERIC bio Inc. shares have moved 86.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) have changed 2.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -0.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.2% from the levels at last check today.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IVERIC bio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 105.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.69%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.00% and -40.00% for the next quarter.

3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.90% over the past 5 years.

ISEE Dividends

IVERIC bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 24 and July 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.36% with a share float percentage of 110.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IVERIC bio Inc. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.66 million shares worth more than $545.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $404.18 million and represent 7.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 4.06 million shares of worth $162.02 million while later fund manager owns 3.38 million shares of worth $134.9 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.