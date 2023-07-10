iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 21.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.90M, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -18.52% during that session. The IMBI stock price is -1545.45% off its 52-week high price of $1.81 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) trade information

Sporting -18.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the IMBI stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 57.28%. Year-to-date, iMedia Brands Inc. shares have moved -82.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) have changed -38.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -809.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -809.09% from current levels.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.26% over the past 6 months, compared to -7.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $111.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2023. Year-ago sales stood $154.54 million and $133.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -28.10% for the current quarter and -16.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 7.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

IMBI Dividends

iMedia Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.88% with a share float percentage of 16.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iMedia Brands Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 1.66 million shares worth more than $0.84 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Royce & Associates LP held 5.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.37 million and represent 2.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 0.86 million shares of worth $0.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.