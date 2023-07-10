Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) has a beta value of 2.76 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $226.17M, closed the recent trade at $0.95 per share which meant -0.45% during that session. The HYZN stock price is -376.84% off its 52-week high price of $4.53 and 52.63% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Sporting -0.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the HYZN stock price touched $0.95 or saw a rise of 12.04%. Year-to-date, Hyzon Motors Inc. shares have moved -38.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) have changed 29.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -5.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.26% from the levels at last check today.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -34.93% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -46.30%.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.