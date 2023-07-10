Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 8.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.90B, closed the last trade at $3.32 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The GRAB stock price is -21.39% off its 52-week high price of $4.03 and 34.04% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the GRAB stock price touched $3.32 or saw a rise of 5.14%. Year-to-date, Grab Holdings Limited shares have moved 3.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) have changed 2.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 105.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -65.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.64% from current levels.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grab Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.64%, compared to 18.20% for the industry.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.71% with a share float percentage of 71.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grab Holdings Limited having a total of 416 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 709.27 million shares worth more than $2.13 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 18.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 313.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $942.55 million and represent 8.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 82.86 million shares of worth $249.41 million while later fund manager owns 58.92 million shares of worth $177.35 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.