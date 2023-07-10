FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Shares Have Declined -49.82% Year To Date

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.50M, closed the recent trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -7.22% during that session. The FOXO stock price is -5689.47% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Sporting -7.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the FOXO stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 44.99%. Year-to-date, FOXO Technologies Inc. shares have moved -49.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -38.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) have changed -38.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.97% over the past 6 months.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.67% with a share float percentage of 38.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FOXO Technologies Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $79999.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. held 0.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78649.0 and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $65022.0 while later fund manager owns 47700.0 shares of worth $25376.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.