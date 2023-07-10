Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Shares Lost -$0.15 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.84B, closed the recent trade at $40.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.38% during that session. The EXC stock price is -15.73% off its 52-week high price of $47.23 and 13.77% above the 52-week low of $35.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.29 million shares.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Sporting -0.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the EXC stock price touched $40.81 or saw a rise of 2.13%. Year-to-date, Exelon Corporation shares have moved -5.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) have changed 1.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Exelon Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.96%, compared to 3.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.50% and -2.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.32 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.14 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.33 billion and $5.01 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.10% for the current quarter and 2.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 36.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.00%.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.44 at a share yield of 3.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.91% with a share float percentage of 85.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exelon Corporation having a total of 1,402 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 93.78 million shares worth more than $3.93 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 9.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 91.99 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.85 billion and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 30.15 million shares of worth $1.3 billion while later fund manager owns 27.11 million shares of worth $1.12 billion as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.