Comstock Inc. (LODE) Shares Are Up 3.54% So Far This Year

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.70M, closed the recent trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.17% during that session. The LODE stock price is -52.31% off its 52-week high price of $0.99 and 63.08% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 931.61K shares.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Sporting 3.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the LODE stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 21.68%. Year-to-date, Comstock Inc. shares have moved 136.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) have changed 10.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -553.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -553.85% from the levels at last check today.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Comstock Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 73.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 104.35%, compared to 20.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 90.00% and 114.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25,349.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $53k and $39k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -43.40% for the current quarter and 38,105.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.70% over the past 5 years.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.02% with a share float percentage of 4.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.68 million shares worth more than $0.57 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.04% shares in the company for having 1.07 million shares of worth $0.3 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $0.16 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.