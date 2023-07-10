Can Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) has a beta value of 0.15 and has seen 6.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $175.29M, closed the recent trade at $7.38 per share which meant it gained $2.2 on the day or 42.47% during that session. The NBTX stock price is -5.15% off its 52-week high price of $7.76 and 76.29% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11480.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 810.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) trade information

Sporting 42.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the NBTX stock price touched $7.38 or saw a rise of 10.98%. Year-to-date, Nanobiotix S.A. shares have moved 101.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) have changed 49.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 33630.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.10 while the price target rests at a high of $14.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -96.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.34% from the levels at last check today.

Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 102.24% over the past 6 months.

NBTX Dividends

Nanobiotix S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.84% with a share float percentage of 9.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nanobiotix S.A. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 1.4 million shares worth more than $4.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 4.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 1.06 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.74 million and represent 3.04% of shares outstanding.