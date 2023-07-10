Analysts Are Recommending AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) As A Buy Candidate

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 14.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.23B, closed the last trade at $4.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.10% during that session. The AMC stock price is -302.14% off its 52-week high price of $16.89 and 10.24% above the 52-week low of $3.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.90. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Sporting -2.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the AMC stock price touched $4.20 or saw a rise of 8.7%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have moved 3.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have changed -9.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 122.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.27, which means that the shares’ value could drop -85.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 88.1% from current levels.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.22%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.30% and 63.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.09 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.17 billion and $961.09 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.80% for the current quarter and 13.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.90% over the past 5 years.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.