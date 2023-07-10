22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Is A Buy According To Analysts

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.51M, closed the recent trade at $2.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -9.70% during that session. The XXII stock price is -1294.63% off its 52-week high price of $33.75 and -3.72% below the 52-week low of $2.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 217.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.06.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

Sporting -9.70% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the XXII stock price touched $2.42 or saw a rise of 51.41%. Year-to-date, 22nd Century Group Inc. shares have moved -82.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -57.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) have changed -74.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2999.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -519.83% from the levels at last check today.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 22nd Century Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.83%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.80% and -10.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 69.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.01 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $28.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $14.48 million and $19.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 65.80% for the current quarter and 44.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.20% over the past 5 years.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.71 million shares worth more than $0.55 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.53 million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.