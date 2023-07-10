0.38 Gain Turns PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.73B, closed the last trade at $10.60 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.38% during that session. The PCT stock price is -8.77% off its 52-week high price of $11.53 and 58.11% above the 52-week low of $4.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Sporting 0.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/07/23 when the PCT stock price touched $10.60 or saw a rise of 8.07%. Year-to-date, PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares have moved 56.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) have changed 32.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.09% from current levels.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 62.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.30%, compared to 18.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -55.60% and 52.40% for the next quarter.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $740k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.