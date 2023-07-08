The Future Belongs To Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares were 6.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.27% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the DNN share is $1.53, that puts it down -25.41 from that peak though still a striking 24.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.31 million shares over the past three months.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DNN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) registered a 4.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.27% in intraday trading to $1.22 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.81%, and it has moved by 3.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.79%. The short interest in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is 37.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.27, which implies an increase of 46.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $4.55 respectively. As a result, DNN is trading at a discount of -272.95% off the target high and -2.46% off the low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Denison Mines Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares have gone up 7.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -250.00% against 9.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.10%. While earnings are projected to return -26.70% in 2023.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders