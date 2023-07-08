The Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Stock Jumped 75.29% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s traded shares were 7.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.94% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the EOSE share is $5.66, that puts it down -24.67 from that peak though still a striking 79.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $553.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.97 million shares over the past three months.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. EOSE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) registered a 12.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.94% in intraday trading to $4.54 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.91%, and it has moved by 75.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 217.48%. The short interest in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is 21.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.96, which implies an increase of 8.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, EOSE is trading at a discount of -186.34% off the target high and 44.93% off the low.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shares have gone up 204.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.17% against 5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.40% this quarter and then jump 69.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 138.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.74 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.21 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.89 million and $13.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -53.50% and then drop by -38.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -56.00% in 2023.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. insiders own 5.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.44%, with the float percentage being 41.85%. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.49 million shares (or 3.88% of all shares), a total value of $11.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.41 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $1.17 million.